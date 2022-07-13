Previous
"You can say we nailed it!" by madamelucy
76 / 365

"You can say we nailed it!"

This is one expensive nail. Of course it cannot be repaired....no we need a new tire at the cost of $356! That's crazy! Then tack on the installation fee, etc...There goes my Prime shopping. 🤪
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Terri

@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
