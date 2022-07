What goes around comes around

Harlow was at our house with her parents. We had dinner and it ended up being a little late for Harlow. Sometimes they bring jammies for her if it will be a late night but not this time. I dug up this Moana nightgown that was Aria's for Harlow to wear. (I never throw anything away....) Aria was a bit older (with her sleep mask on) but there was no way Harlow was taking this off. Harlow also showed off her fun dance moves to the Moana soundtrack.