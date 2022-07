It's all in the eyes

These are my granddaughter Aria's eyes. She was wearing a green camp shirt and I kept saying how I thought her eyes looked green. (Her mom and I both have green eyes) So I took her picture and made it black and white and then highlighted her eye color.....and of course they are blue. I did not enhance the color. Funny how the green shirt made them seem green but when isolated they are definitely blue. Of course Aria thought I was crazy....🤪