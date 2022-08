Time flies....

I am on a cleaning kick. I am going through everything in our house to try to minimize. I came across this Mickey Mouse hat today and since Aria was with us today, I made her put it on. (She did not really want to.) Then, I knew I had a picture of her when she first got it. Searched through my old Costco Photo orders and there it was....12 years ago! I think this was Aria's first visit to Disneyland. Fun memories! (Again, I never seem to get rid of anything! 🤪)