August 2nd word....Elegance

Ever since I was little, I have been enamored by Barbie. I actually have an original Barbie and some clothing, but they are very well played with worth absolutely nothing now. Who knew..... This is a reproduction that I bought (years ago) to recreate my childhood. (I found this when I was downsizing all my stuff!) I always loved the gowns that Barbie wore. She always looked so elegant and fashion forward.