The cast off room

I have been super busy cleaning out the house/garage and play/sports room the past few weeks. We had guests all last week, so I haven't posted much lately. We have a small room off of our garage that was supposed to be designated a "sports" room for my husband for all of his sports paraphernalia. Over the years it turned into a dumping ground. I finally cleaned up everything, organized and split it into two parts. One for the sports and two for the kids. This part is the kids' room which shows everything I could not bear to part with over the years. Bins to the left have everything from crafts to arts to games and to the right are books and legos on shelves that I built myself.... it includes a giant cast off tv and many stuffed animals. Hoping it will get some good use.....Boy am I tired....