Rapunzel

Harlow just started Kindergarten with the same teacher Aria had, which was 9 years ago.... And before that my son, Harlow's dad went to the same school. So here I am 29 years later still picking up kids at this school. I will have Harlow Tuesdays and Thursdays after school ends. Today we found a bin of costumes (again, I can never get rid of anything) that had a Rapunzel dress in it. This is Harlow's all time favorite princess. So here we have...Princess Rapunzel.