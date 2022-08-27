Previous
Memories in the making by madamelucy
Memories in the making

We went to a wedding on Saturday. It was for a daughter of a friend whom we have known forever. The bride's brother officiated the wedding and it was funny, touching and so sweet. All around it was such a wonderful, happy, fun event.
27th August 2022

Terri

How nice! Looks like a beautiful day!
August 30th, 2022  
