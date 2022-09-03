Food Bank

Once a month or sometimes more my daughter, granddaughter and I volunteer at our local food bank. This time I took a few pictures. Aria is on the recycle duty...(breaking down boxes and stacking them). They have a long conveyor belt with two sides. One side stacks all of the food and the other side, volunteers box the food to be handed out. We were on the stacking side. This week we had boxes of peaches, celery, cauliflower, peppers, cooking oil, oranges, apples, rice, etc. It is heavy and hard work but we always choose this way. It is amazing how many cars line up afterwards to be rewarded with these boxes. So grateful to all the companies that donate food for this cause.