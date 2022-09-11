Copycat KFC grilled chicken

My husband was diagnosed with diabetes many years ago. His numbers were gradually going up....We went to a class to see how we can control it. I grew up with a German mom who loved to cook the typical meat and potatoes dinner and I took after her. After the class we decided to not do a diet but a lifestyle change and have altered our lives to keep his diabetes in check and for me not to get it. So we do a low carb meal plan each day. It is very hard to find recipes that are good and fulfilling. But his numbers went down drastically so that is good. No more potatoes, rice, bread, pastries, pasta except in moderation. Let me tell you that it is not easy. Again, let me tell you....it is not easy...but we are doing it.. So here we have grilled chicken which I make a ton of different ways....