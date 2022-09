Rancho Redwoods

Harlow's elementary school is called Rancho. Sitting right in front of her school is a group of redwood trees. Here she is trying to hide behind these and scare me. As I have said previously, I have been coming here intermittently almost 30 years (first my son, then granddaughter now my other granddaughter) and these trees never fail to amaze me..... Never take nature for granted....it is always right there in front of you if you take the time to notice.....