95 / 365
Hibiscus
This is from our front yard. I cut back this hibiscus bush that I have had for years. It did very well this summer and still has many flowers on it. I did give it an impressionist edit as the picture wasn't as sharp as I would have liked.
30th September 2022
hibiscus
