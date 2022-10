Seven swans a swimming

I went to pick up Harlow this morning and as I was coming back into our neighborhood, I saw a row of swans and told Harlow to count them. She said 7 and they were all perfectly lined up. I was driving and didn't think to stop. But then I decided to turn around and come back to take the picture. They weren't as lined up as before, but they still were in a row. I had to brush up on my 12 Days of Christmas song to remember how many "swans a swimming".....