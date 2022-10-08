Fear

This weekend in the San Francisco Bay area it was Fleet week. Meaning the Blue Angles an aerobatic team of pilots from the U.S Navy perform amazing flights techniques. We only live about 30 minutes north of San Francisco but when these events happen, it can be very crowded and chaotic in the city. So, we tend to stay away. We happened to be visiting our son's in laws in the East Bay area. As we were looking out their backyard, we were able to see some fun loops and swirls as the planes did their routine. A pleasant surprise. Except.... I have a very strong fear of flying......so I tend to get vertigo even when I see something like this.....