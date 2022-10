Going down memory lane....

Aria (my granddaughter) was over today and was looking for some thank you cards for her volleyball coaches. I have a huge bag of cards that I have saved over the years from donations, charity companies, and misc. In this bag was this card from Aria (she calls me Rara because she could not say gramma when she was little) from many years ago. We all had a laugh.....but it holds a special place in my heart. 💓❣️💖