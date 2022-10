Tehachapi to Baker to Las Vegas

Leaving Tehachapi in the morning we stopped in the town of Baker and had lunch at The Mad Greek. We also stopped at the Alien Fresh Jerky shop. Then on to Las Vegas. We stayed at the New York New York hotel. (ehh, rooms were just ok...) Downstairs lobby, restaurants and casino were good though. Visited a 2 story Hershey shop that was amazing. Then on to see Michael Jackson Cirque De Soleil. The show was fabulous!