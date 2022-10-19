A Day in the Life of Las Vegas

Another action-packed day in Las Vegas. Fun out and about in the morning and afternoon. Had fun in a giant photo booth. Aria and I visited the Princess Diana exhibit. Not sure she even knew who she was, but I filled her in. For some reason, I had a huge connection with Princess Diana and was greatly affected by her death. This exhibit was very poignant. We walked along the strip and found an amazing eatery inside the Park MGM that featured a whole bunch of Italian marketplaces. We ordered this charcutier of coppa and red pepper cheese. Delicioso! After that we went on to see the Beatles Love Cirque De Soleil show. The seats were fabulous as we felt like we were almost on the stage. The blue picture with Aria was when they threw a giant piece of fabric over the audience with some fog to make it seem mysterious. Very fun! Viva Las Vegas!