Leaving Las Vegas

The top picture is called Seven Magic Mountains. It is only about 20 or so miles from Las Vegas. Fun colorful rock formations someone decided to put together. On the drive (remember I do not like to fly so everyone accommodated me by driving 9 plus hours...) home, we decided to drive all the way home instead of stopping halfway and staying overnight like we did on the way there. My husband started the trip driving home.... Boy I wished I had started first. We switched off after a few hundred miles. Well...the drive I ended up with was on a two-lane highway in the dark with crazy, 18-wheeler truckers who love to pass! After over 100 miles of this I turned off on a vista pass exit that my daughter thought we would be kidnapped in and told my husband I was done.... We switched and of course we came to a much easier route when he started driving again. Maybe I should fly next time....