Previous
Next
Migrating ducks by madamelucy
109 / 365

Migrating ducks

Right around this time of year we start to get migrating ducks in our area. This was on a walking path next to wetlands near our neighborhood.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise