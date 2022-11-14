Previous
Next
Leaf in the afternoon sun by madamelucy
110 / 365

Leaf in the afternoon sun

I love how the sun seemed to highlight the leaf and make it almost glow.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise