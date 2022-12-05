Sign up
114 / 365
Nutcracker/Ballet
I saw this ballerina at Target recently and just had to have her. I put her amongst the display of Nutcrackers we have and loved all the bright colors together.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
0
0
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
1463
photos
15
followers
15
following
31% complete
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Views
8
Album
2022
Tags
christmas
,
ballet
,
nutcracker
