Photo 369
Sandpiper murmeration
Saw this from a distance so it is not that clear. But still a sight to see. They would go from white to black in a blink of the eye. Wish I had video taped it....
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
4th March 2021 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
birds
murmeration
MarkandLinda
ace
Wow, very cool Terri! We'll keep our eye out for them. Great Capture!
March 5th, 2021
