Sandpiper murmeration by madamelucy
Sandpiper murmeration

Saw this from a distance so it is not that clear. But still a sight to see. They would go from white to black in a blink of the eye. Wish I had video taped it....
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Terri

@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
MarkandLinda ace
Wow, very cool Terri! We'll keep our eye out for them. Great Capture!
March 5th, 2021  
