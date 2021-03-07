Sign up
Photo 371
Hawk
This guy graced our fence again today. Still not sure what type of hawk this is. Anyway, love all the wild life out here. Linda, do you think it is a red shouldered hawk?
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Tags
bird
,
hawk
