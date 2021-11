Target practice

Thanksgiving was put on hold for a day. This is what my husband and I did today....(In between football, making stuffing, sweet potato casserole and mashed potatoes for Friday.) We had a Nerf Challenge. I have been obsessed with a Nerf gun and targets...??? Why? I have no idea.... I set these targets up on our sliding glass door. I hit 3 bulls eyes in the center row but could not get any above or below. This is what happens when you have no life....