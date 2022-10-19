Previous
Next
As close as I get to Venice by madamelucy
Photo 381

As close as I get to Venice

This was taken at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. We took a gondola ride and had the best gondolier! He was so funny and sang his heart out.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise