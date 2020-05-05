Sign up
Photo 460
Nobody likes me...
Title says enough
5th May 2020
5th May 20
2
0
Ko*
ace
@madeinnl
I simply make pictures for fun, and I am not even close to a good photographer :) Making a lot of pictures helps to get a...
590
photos
75
followers
85
following
126% complete
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
52
455
456
457
458
74
459
460
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365/1
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
5th May 2020 11:31am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I spy a little fly , glowing and glistening in the sun ! Great detail and shadow !
May 6th, 2020
Corinne
ace
I would not say I do like or not flies .... they don't disturb me ... not like spiders ... great close up !
May 6th, 2020
