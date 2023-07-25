What's Tonight to Eternity

Pushing myself to get back to photography is difficult, pushing myself to edit is even more so. But I realized I needed something to do, something that was creative and for myself and that challenged me. Something that gave me the control I've been lacking in my life. And honestly it felt great to pull my camera out, place the flowers just so, nudging the light back and forth so it hit right where I wanted it to, my room becoming a mess of equipment and flowers.



It was the control I needed. I wanted to portray my feelings visually. I wanted soft focus surrounded by darkness on the flowers that I bought myself this weekend. Placing my hand just so, caressing the petals gently, listening to old love songs and just having this moment for myself.



Let's hope I can keep this going, but for now I'm feeling proud.