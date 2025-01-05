Previous
Café na padoca by maeliteratura
5 / 365

Café na padoca

Café com papo sempre ótimo, com a minha amiga Carla!
5th January 2025

Mãeliteratura

@maeliteratura
Psicóloga apaixonada por livros Mediadora de clubes de leitura Mãe da Letícia, do Gabriel e do Zacarias
