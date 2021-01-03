Previous
If trees could talk. by maggie208
3 / 365

If trees could talk.

This tree is old and big. I would love to know what stories it could tell.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Maggie

@maggie208
Well the thought of a photo a day for 365 days is daunting but exciting. Photography helps me see and appreciate the beauty that is...
Lin ace
Splendid capture!
January 4th, 2021  
