3 / 365
If trees could talk.
This tree is old and big. I would love to know what stories it could tell.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Maggie
@maggie208
Well the thought of a photo a day for 365 days is daunting but exciting. Photography helps me see and appreciate the beauty that is...
Lin
ace
Splendid capture!
January 4th, 2021
