Some colour on a winter’s day by maggie208
4 / 365

Some colour on a winter’s day

Colour does act as a pick me up.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Maggie

@maggie208
Well the thought of a photo a day for 365 days is daunting but exciting. Photography helps me see and appreciate the beauty that is...
