What is in and what is out by maggie208
What is in and what is out

Another shot from the abandoned mine graffiti. This one feels like an obstacle illusion.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Maggie

@maggie208
Start date Jan 1, 2021 Happy to a part of this project and feeling very inspired by all you photographers. Noticing what pictures attract my attention...
Diana ace
Great shot of this amazing find.
February 4th, 2021  
