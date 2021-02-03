Sign up
29 / 365
What is in and what is out
Another shot from the abandoned mine graffiti. This one feels like an obstacle illusion.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
1
0
Maggie
@maggie208
Start date Jan 1, 2021 Happy to a part of this project and feeling very inspired by all you photographers. Noticing what pictures attract my attention...
Diana
ace
Great shot of this amazing find.
February 4th, 2021
