Full moon this night by maggie208
42 / 365

Full moon this night

3 things I am grateful for:
Health, kindness and humour
What do you get when you cross an elephant with a rhino?
‘Elephan I know’
Sweet dreams
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Maggie

@maggie208
Start date Jan 1, 2021 Happy to a part of this project and feeling very inspired by all you photographers. Noticing what pictures attract my attention...
11% complete

