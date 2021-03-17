Previous
Next
Guess who. by maggie208
46 / 365

Guess who.

Always attracted to the Buddha. Especially this jolly one.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Maggie

@maggie208
Start date Jan 1, 2021 Happy to a part of this project and feeling very inspired by all you photographers. Noticing what pictures attract my attention...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Me too and I have quite a few. Love this close yp with the wonderful details and texture.
March 18th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Great pov, even a belly button :)
March 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise