Previous
Next
Hidden gems by maggie208
61 / 365

Hidden gems

These stones took on a blue hue making them gem like.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Maggie

@maggie208
Start date Jan 1, 2021 Happy to a part of this project and feeling very inspired by all you photographers. Noticing what pictures attract my attention...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise