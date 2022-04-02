Previous
Next
Mr wooden man and son by maggiej
69 / 365

Mr wooden man and son

My man has troubles ahead. He made a snowman yesterday but I was too slow to capture it. ☃️
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Maggiej

@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired. As I have got...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise