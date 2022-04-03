Sign up
70 / 365
Mr Wooden man
Let me introduce myself. My name is Log, my son is Twig and my other half is Stick. We all live in the Poinsettia Palace. Sometimes the roof vanishes which isn’t so good.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
3
0
Maggiej
@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired. As I have got...
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
2nd April 2022 12:30pm
Tags
family
,
poinsettia
,
30-shots2022
Hoopydoo
The family sound flower people..love them and look forward to their antics at home!
April 3rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Wow the family is expanding. Great antics ahead I feel.
April 3rd, 2022
Cazzi
ace
I'm really looking forward to see how the story unfolds with the little wooden family. Love the name of their house - very posh!
April 3rd, 2022
