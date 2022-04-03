Previous
Mr Wooden man by maggiej
70 / 365

Mr Wooden man

Let me introduce myself. My name is Log, my son is Twig and my other half is Stick. We all live in the Poinsettia Palace. Sometimes the roof vanishes which isn’t so good.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Maggiej

@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired. As I have got...
19% complete

Hoopydoo
The family sound flower people..love them and look forward to their antics at home!
April 3rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Wow the family is expanding. Great antics ahead I feel.
April 3rd, 2022  
Cazzi ace
I'm really looking forward to see how the story unfolds with the little wooden family. Love the name of their house - very posh!
April 3rd, 2022  
