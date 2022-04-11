Previous
Mr Wooden man by maggiej
78 / 365

Mr Wooden man

Log is going to get fat!! He is enjoying his fantastic IKEA meal of meat balls with Logonberry jam together with lashings of gravy.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Maggiej

@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired.
Annie D ace
looks fabulous - I think he might get messy too hahahaha
April 11th, 2022  
