Previous
Next
Mr Wooden man by maggiej
79 / 365

Mr Wooden man

Log is enjoying the Spring sun shine
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Maggiej

@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired. As I have got...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hoopydoo
He really looks at home…hope he doesn’t get blossom fever!
April 12th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely and long may it last
April 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise