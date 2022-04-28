Previous
Next
Mr Wooden man by maggiej
95 / 365

Mr Wooden man

Log had a chip on his shoulder because Twig was off the old block. Stick got fed up and went on holiday.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Maggiej

@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired. As I have got...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
hahahaha - well executed!
April 28th, 2022  
Hoopydoo
Fav….I love Log and chips!
April 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise