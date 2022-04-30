Previous
Mr Wooden man by maggiej
97 / 365

Mr Wooden man

BYE……says Log. He may be bark one day. Thank you to all his friends and followers who have been keeping him company. It has been good to see your adventures too.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Maggiej

Photo Details

Annie D ace
a lovely series Maggie - well done :)
April 30th, 2022  
Hoopydoo
Sad to see him go 🥲 but he obviously wants to branch out to other places!
April 30th, 2022  
