Artificial by maggiej
107 / 365

Artificial

I congratulated my dentist on having such a lovely plant in his waiting room only to be told it was artificial.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Maggiej

Susan Wakely ace
That is realistic.
May 18th, 2022  
