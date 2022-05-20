Previous
Arrangement by maggiej
109 / 365

Arrangement

The arrangement was that they all got a look in. 🧸
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Maggiej

@maggiej
Photo Details

Cazzi ace
Aww! They're so cute. Are they your teddy bear collection?
May 20th, 2022  
Maggiej
Hi cazzi don’t forget the elephant in the room.
May 20th, 2022  
