113 / 365
Books
This is a photo of a very small part of my bookshelf. I do still have many books on my living room shelf but they seem to be gathering dust. I do like to use my tablet more.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
Maggiej
@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired.
10
365
29th July 2022 6:25am
virtual
,
make-30-2022
