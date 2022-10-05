Sign up
120 / 365
Leaves
My little olive tree has recovered since the drought. It did suffer but now the leaves are growing well again.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Maggiej
@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired.
Tags
olive
oct22words
Susan Wakely
ace
I guess that the drought tricked it into thinking that it was in its country of origin.
October 5th, 2022
