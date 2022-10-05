Previous
Leaves by maggiej
120 / 365

Leaves

My little olive tree has recovered since the drought. It did suffer but now the leaves are growing well again.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Maggiej

@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired.
Susan Wakely ace
I guess that the drought tricked it into thinking that it was in its country of origin.
October 5th, 2022  
