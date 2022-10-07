Previous
Camera by maggiej
122 / 365

Camera

I would never have thought of this to be called a camera years ago. My lovely little joy is now lost in the bottom of an unknown drawer somewhere. All it’s pictures were printed out. At least they will still be viewed by someone in decades to come.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Maggiej

@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired. As I have got...
