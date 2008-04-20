Next
5th wheel by maggiemae
5th wheel

This is some time ago - 2008 to be factual. But I like the photo taken with our bikes here. We were on a Rail Trail and John trailed us in this van.
Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Diana ace
What a fun trip that must have been, lovely shot and memories.
January 26th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous image!
January 26th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
wonderful, a trip to remember!
January 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 26th, 2025  
