That dam noise..

We are staying near this Dam - Roxburgh and can hear the sound of the water coming out! The photo was quite difficult to take as the mist from the water covered everything - us and the camera. The Dam was built in 1954 and now remains a favourite tourist destination because of the bike trails alongside the water!

Thankful for:

This Lodge has Russian managers or owners and they are superb - she is a super chef and wine connoisseur

and he can change lightbulbs and prune all the roses and be so good at being quietly supportive.