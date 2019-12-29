Previous
That dam noise.. by maggiemae
Photo 2929

That dam noise..

We are staying near this Dam - Roxburgh and can hear the sound of the water coming out! The photo was quite difficult to take as the mist from the water covered everything - us and the camera. The Dam was built in 1954 and now remains a favourite tourist destination because of the bike trails alongside the water!
Thankful for:
This Lodge has Russian managers or owners and they are superb - she is a super chef and wine connoisseur
and he can change lightbulbs and prune all the roses and be so good at being quietly supportive.
Maggiemae

Babs ace
Wow you can feel the power of the water
December 29th, 2019  
