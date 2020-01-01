Previous
Family stories.. by maggiemae
Its the first day of a New Year and we are connecting with John's 93yr old sister who has just moved into a retirement home. I think with conversation that goes to and forth here - we have to treasure any memory!
Thankful for:
Glad to do this!
Maggiemae

