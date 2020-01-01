Sign up
Photo 2932
Family stories..
Its the first day of a New Year and we are connecting with John's 93yr old sister who has just moved into a retirement home. I think with conversation that goes to and forth here - we have to treasure any memory!
Thankful for:
Glad to do this!
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
0
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
4058
photos
258
followers
121
following
803% complete
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
1102
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
1st January 2020 6:51pm
Tags
the new year and memories to cherish"
