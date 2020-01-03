Previous
Cherry Ripe.. by maggiemae
Photo 2934

Cherry Ripe..

Cherries we bought while up Central. They are so big and juicy and a real treat. No cherry pies or ice cream, just grab a few and enjoy!
Thankful for:
A good sleep - everything is so much better!
