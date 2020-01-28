Previous
The sun in the flower.. by maggiemae
The sun in the flower..

I wanted to get these huge fields photographed before they lost their full frontal! They mostly have dropped their heads but one stood above!
Thankful for
A reason to get out and drive in our lovely North Otago area.
Maggiemae

Dianne
A sea of sunshine!
January 28th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@dide or truely, Dianne - 'fields of gold'
January 28th, 2020  
