Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2959
The sun in the flower..
I wanted to get these huge fields photographed before they lost their full frontal! They mostly have dropped their heads but one stood above!
Thankful for
A reason to get out and drive in our lovely North Otago area.
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
4085
photos
261
followers
124
following
810% complete
View this month »
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
28th January 2020 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunflower
Dianne
A sea of sunshine!
January 28th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@dide
or truely, Dianne - 'fields of gold'
January 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close